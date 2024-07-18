This Thursday will be the debut day of Radamel Falcao Garcia in Colombian Professional Football. Millionaires is measured against Independent Medellin at the Atanasio Girardot stadium for the 1st date of the Colombian League.

Much had been said about the absence of the ‘Tiger’ of Santa Marta in Medellin, but he continues to keep his word of being one more of the team and wants to be present at all of the Embajador club’s matches.

Falcao

Falcao traveled to Medellin

Falcao was included in the list of travelers of Millionaires to the capital of Antioquia and could make his debut in the Colombian League after more than 20 years of career abroad. The decision is up to the Coach Alberto Gamero, who is evaluating the best options for the team and its top scorer.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Not only is he excited to play in Colombia, he also has the desire to repay the capital team’s million-dollar effort with goals, even though he has not always scored in his debut.

Millionaires This is the ninth team of Falcao’s career after playing for River Plate, Porto, Atlético de Madrid, Monaco, Chelsea, Manchester United, Galatasaray and Rayo Vallecano.

Falcao was presented by Millonarios.

In his eight debuts, the 38-year-old player was only able to score three times, he did so in Galatasaray, Rayo and Monaco. In addition, he was a starter on only three occasions, the other five times he came off the bench.

Goals in his previous debuts

18-09-2021: Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Getafe (was a substitute, scored a goal and played 19 minutes)

13-09-2019: Galatasaray 1-0 Kasimpasa (starter, scored a goal and played 90 minutes)

08-08-2015: Chelsea 2-2 Swansea (was a substitute and played 6 minutes)

14-09-2014: Manchester United 4-0 Queens Park Rangers (was a substitute and played 23 minutes)

10-08-2013: Girondins 0-2 Monaco (starter, scored a goal and played 90 minutes)

10-09-2011: Valencia 1-0 Atlético de Madrid (started and played 90 minutes)

16-08-2009: Pacos Ferreira 1-1 Porto (was a substitute and played 44 minutes)

06-03-2005: River Plate 3-1 Instituto de Córdoba (he was a substitute and played 4 minutes)

Falcao, in the locker room.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

With data from Futbolred.