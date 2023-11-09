With a bet on a total rest for the starters, Millonarios said goodbye to the round-robin phase with a new defeat, this time against Equidad en Techo (2-1), a result that did not affect their classification, secured for a couple of years. matches.

Millonarios only used Édgar Guerra from their base team in the last games. Coach Alberto Gamero dusted off a good part of the squad, no longer able to fight to be seeded in the home runs.

The match, then, became a test bed for Millonarios: it gave the two centre-backs, Álex Moreno Paz and Óscar Vanegas, a run for their money; Elvis Perlaza had his first minutes as a starter after the injury that took him out for three months, Andrés Murillo reappeared as a left back, Kliver Moreno and Nicolás Arévalo returned and the coach even tried two ‘9’s, although one of them, Juan Esteban Carvajal , made him more backward than Fernando Uribe.

Equidad, which did maintain its base roster, had the ball more time and worried goalkeeper Juan Moreno on two or three occasions, another one who came off the bench after a long time. But the effectiveness was, in that first stage, on the side of Millonarios, and in the clearest one he had, Carvajal took a rebound and sent it to save. 1-0 at 34 minutes and an emotional celebration by the Bogotá striker, who dedicated his first goal in the League to his father, who is recovering from cancer.

Wílmar Roldán’s initial whistle was still resounding in the second half when Equidad surprised Millonarios. From a ball hit anywhere by Óscar Vanegas, a collective play by the local team was born that ended with a great goal from Johan Rojas, who hit Moreno in the corner to tie the game, 20 seconds before the restart.

Things continued to get complicated for Millonarios, who, once again, had to row with one less player, as happened in Cúcuta on Sunday in the Cup semifinal: Arévalo raised his leg a lot to reject a ball and ended up hitting him in the chest and chin to Joan Castro. The VAR called Roldán and the judge listened to him: red at 11 in the second stage.

Gamero appealed to experience to hold on: he sacrificed Carvajal and brought in Stiven Vega to rebuild. But after the red, Millonarios suffered a lot. The ball belonged to Equidad and it circulated closer and closer to Moreno’s goal, who, however, did not have much work. The worrying thing is that the blues did not go beyond the middle of the field.

Equity left the feeling that at any moment it was going to make a difference. And he achieved it with another great goal, also from outside the area, but much further than the first, this time, from Jonathan Caicedo, to give, in truth, a fair victory to Alexis García’s team.

Millonarios finished with 30 points, in seventh place, and is now getting ready for some home runs in which, once again, it could have losses, if Néstor Lorenzo takes goalkeeper Álvaro Montero again. For now, the goal is to recover the starters for the start of the semifinals.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc