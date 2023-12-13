Millionaires He begins to think about 2024, the year in which he will not only face the league but also the Copa Libertadores.

The team, which was champion in the first half of the year, was left with the bitterness of not having been able to qualify for the League final in the second tournament of the year. He also could not retain the Colombia Cup title.

Well, the club began to design its plan for next year, and has already begun to make decisions regarding the departure of players.

On their social networks, Millonarios confirmed the departure of the players Klíver Moreno and Juan David Torreswho have ended their relationship with the club.

Kliver Moreno played 11 League games throughout 2023. Torres did so 8 times during the year.

▶️ Millonarios FC reports that the players Klíver Moreno and Juan David Torres have ended their relationship with the club. We wish you the best success in your careers. Ⓜ️🔝 pic.twitter.com/JVC9OPeFFj — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) December 13, 2023

Incidentally, Millonarios confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Juanito Moreno. “Juanito Moreno, who was part of Millonarios' grassroots football since 2016 and who represented the 'Ambassador' in different categories until becoming champion in 2019 with the U20, ended his contract with the club,” says the club.

