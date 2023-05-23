Millonarios and Santa Fe enter a definitive stage in their aspirations to continue in the Copa Sudamericana. The ambassadors, who have a better outlook and are also fighting in the League, receive Peñarol from Uruguay today at the El Campín stadium, while Santa Fe, eliminated from the local tournament, needs a good result in their visit to Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Silver, in Argentina.

Millionaires, to defend the house

Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires. Photo: Julian Fernandez. Millonaries FC

Millonarios comes to the defense of his house and his leadership in group F, to impose his game and his conditions, not to fail in front of his public to get three points that give him a break in the calendar and leave him facing the qualification to the round of 16. They face an experienced cup team like Peñarol, which, however, they already knew how to beat in Uruguay, 2-0.

The blue team is up in the group with 7 points, but it cannot be neglected, especially against an opponent who arrives injured, without points, and who wants revenge, led by an old acquaintance, Alfredo Arias, ex-DT from Santa Fe.

The coach Alberto Gamero maneuvers with his payroll in the face of the forced absences that have attacked him. Last week he lost Daniel Cataño, Larry Vásquez and Juan Carlos Pereira due to injuries, nor does he have Óscar Cortés, who is with the Colombian youth team. DT faces all of this so as not to give up ground either in this Cup or in the League, in which it comes from drawing with Medellín (2-2) at the beginning of the home runs.

Millionaires have made a great effort this year, they have exhibited a game that they like and that they win, but the team is aware that in this final stretch they cannot deflate. That is why each player gives an extra effort so that the objectives are met and they are not left empty-handed.

Santa Fe, to meet again in Argentina

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

For his part, Santa Fe lives a less satisfactory present. In fact, a critical moment passes after his elimination in the League, unable to classify the home runs. In addition, he is still looking for a coach.

For now, Gerardo Bedoya is in command, the provisional coach they chose to put their chests on this storm. Bedoya has already directed two games, he won one very well, but gave another one very badly, and in such a short time with the team he had to prepare this game against Gimnasia, in which it is forbidden to lose.

His task, as he has said, for now has been emotional, but he also expects greater commitment and tactical discipline, that the players comply with the indications and that they go out today to fight for the victory, so necessary to calm the spirits and to dream of eighths.

Bedoya says that he is going game by game, without knowing if he leads today and leaves tomorrow. His position is provisional, and with that certainty he will try to get this Santa Fe to pull out its claws in the South American. For now he is third in group G with four points.

