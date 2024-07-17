Millionaires is already prepared to face a new semester that promises to be sweet for its fans. The hiring of Radamel Falcao Garcia raised the hopes of the fans of the blue team, to the point of selling out all the available season tickets for the second half of the League.

In addition to Falcao García, the team he leads Alberto Gamero Eight more players arrived to reinforce the Millonarios roster, names that have mostly been to the liking of the fans and that were managed by Ricardo ‘Gato’ Pérez, the club’s new sporting director.

Some of the team’s new faces already saw action in the pre-season friendly match played last Tuesday by Millonarios against River Plate of Argentina, at the Mâs Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires; in the starting lineup presented by Alberto Gamero, the presence of goalkeeper Iván Arboleda, midfielder Félix Charrupí, winger Jhon Córdoba and, of course, ‘El Tigre’ Falcao up front stood out. In this match that ended in a 1-1 draw with a goal by Santiago Giordana for the ‘Embajador’, the new players Daniel Mantilla and Juan José Ramírez also played.

Falcao was presented. Fans were happy. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME

That is why Millonarios, just hours before its Liga debut against Independiente Medellín at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, presented to its fans the entire professional squad that will face the challenge of adding a new star to the Bogotá team’s list of achievements.

Radamel Falcao Garciathe player who generated the most expectations and attendance for this presentation event, returned to the pitch at the El Campín stadium, this time in the colours of Millonarios, fulfilling his childhood dream of wearing the shirt of the team he has been a fan of since he was a child.

“I haven’t thought about how I’m going to celebrate my first goal with Millonarios,” said Falcao García.

The top scorer of the Colombian National Team spoke at a press conference at the El Campín stadium, together with coach Alberto Gamero, and they referred to the possible debut of the ‘Tigre’ next Thursday: “I imagine that everything is already ok (laughs…). That is already arranged,” said Falcao, who also spoke about his adaptation to the altitude of Bogotá. “The altitude is something that one gets used to. I have tried to push myself in training and as the games go by it will be easier,” he said in the company of his youngest son.

Falcao Garcia, at a press conference in El Campín. Photo:Santiago Pabon

The words of the Tiger

Regarding the reception he has received throughout the preseason, Radamel Falcao said that he has been received very well, and that “they have been very kind and generous. I have shared and spoken with Leonardo Castro and Santiago Giordana, we have a very nice competition, we want to do well to earn our place. We are in that dynamic that is good for the group.”

The forward was also asked about the Colombian National Team after finishing second in the Copa América against the Argentine National Team: “They made us excited and I think we are closer. We reached the final, but we have to keep going. We are facing the world champions, to win a title you have to play a perfect match. This match was decided by a detail. We already have the experience for the future,” while he assured that today he is focused on doing things well with Millonarios to have options in the future to wear the tricolor shirt again.

Likewise, Falcao García, with his son present, told details of his preparation and training before joining the training sessions with Millonarios, and revealed that he had already been training: “Obviously it is not the same as being in a group but I have tried to gradually adapt to everything that Professor Gamero wants and to interpret the game of my teammates. The competition is different and I hope that as I get to know my teammates I will feel more comfortable,” said the player from Santa Marta.

Regarding Víctor Hugo Aristizábal’s record, Radamel Falcao García commented: “I haven’t thought much about the record, nor have I thought about how I’m going to celebrate my first goal with Millonarios. I hope to be able to contribute to the team in that way, I’m really excited about the next goal and I hope there will be many with this shirt.”

For his part, Alberto Gamero was asked about what the team has in store for the semester and Millonarios’ goals in the League: “I always promise to work hard, and that’s where everything starts. If the group works well, we’ll meet our goal. The first goal is to get into the last eight, then get into the final and then fight, but we’ll go step by step.”

Excitement for Falcao

Falcao was presented at El Campín. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME

The Millonarios roster presentation event began at 7:20 pm with a stage set up on the grass of the El Campín field. The commentator Tito Puccetti and the journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid animated the event that began with a tribute to the Millonarios women’s team, which played the final quadrangulars of the Women’s League and, due to goal difference, did not qualify for the grand final of the championship.

Then it was the turn of the men’s team players, who were introduced one by one as they came out of the tunnel of the stadium towards the middle of the field: goalkeepers Iván Arboleda and Diego Novoa were the first to be introduced to the blue fans. The central defender Juan Pablo Vargas, who just played the Copa América with the Costa Rican National Team, was applauded by the entire stadium upon his return to Bogotá. Sergio Mosquera, from Atlético Nacional and one of the new faces of Millonarios, wore his new team’s shirt for the first time.

Reinforcements Félix Charrupí, Panamanian Jovani Welch, Juan José Ramírez, Jhon Córdoba, Daniel Mantilla and Kevin Palacios were also welcomed to Bogotá.

Andrés Llinás, Juan Pablo Vargas Daniel Cataño, Daniel Ruiz, David Mackalister Silva, Leoardo Castro were the most cheered, applauded and cheered at the El Campín stadium. Before introducing Radamel Falcao García, coach Alberto Gamero, his technical team and the president of Millonarios, Enrique Camacho, were present. The mayor Carlos Galan He was present at Falcao’s presentation along with Gustavo Serpa, president of the Board of Directors of Millonarios. When they left there was booing.

The cherry on the cake was the entrance of Falcao García, who together with his wife Lorelei Tarón and their children, unleashed the madness and excitement of the nearly 31 thousand attendees.

“This has exceeded all expectations,” were Falcao’s first words from the El Campín pitch.

Santiago Pabon

TIME

