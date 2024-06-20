The novel between Radamel Falcao García and Millonarios, apparently, came to an end. Several versions assure that the agreement between Tigre and the capital team has already been agreed. Now, the only thing missing is the medical exams and the scorer’s signature to make his connection official.

The truth is that Falcao is one of the most loved players by Colombians thanks to his contribution to the Colombian National Team, which includes goals in the 2014 World Cup qualification. El Tigre has forged a career full of triumphs in the who became one of the best forwards in the world.

The path of the Tiger that will roar in Bogotá

Radamel Falcao García was born in Santa Marta on February 10, 1986. Is son of Radamel García King who would instill in him the love for the Rey sport without knowing the importance it would have in Colombia’s football future.

Radamel Falcao García and his father Photo:Private file Share

El Tigre made his debut at the age of thirteen with the Lanceros Fair Play B team in a match against Pereira in 1999 at the La Independencia stadium in Tunja. Falcao is the youngest player to debut professionally in Colombia. A year later, in the 2000 season he scored his first goal against the El Condor club. After this, he trained with the professional division of Millonarios before going out to the 2001 South American Under 17 Championship.

The history in Argentina with River Plate

In 2001, the Colombian arrived in Argentina to join the River Plate under-20 team, his signing cost 500 thousand dollars. There, he played eighth division matches and four years later, in 2005, debuted with the first team in the defeat against Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata.

Falcao garcia. Photo:EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez Share

A love story was forged in River. The footballer was a forward for the La Plata team for 5 years until July 2009 when Porto focused on the 45 goals scored during his time in Argentina.

The jump to Europe with FC Porto

Porto paid 5.5 million euros for the signing of the scorer who arrived in Portugal for five seasons. There, he established himself as an attacker with 11 goals in the first nineteen games he played for the club. From there, it was understood that the Tiger would be different, it did not need time to adapt.

In the first season in Europe, he was the second best scorer in the Portuguese league with 25 goals. At that stage, García scored 34 goals in 42 games played in all competitions.

Falcao celebrating Porto’s second goal against Atlético de Madrid in 2010. Photo:Pierre-Philippe Marcou. AFP Share

After this, in the 2010-2011 season he scored 39 goals. That season was a golden stage in the history of the Portuguese team, which also included Freddy Guarín and James Rodríguez. In that season, Porto won important titles with the participation of the tiger as the team’s reference: League, Cup, Europa League.

The time at Atlético de Madrid: El Tigre became a legend

After his time in Portugal, Atlético de Madrid focused on the scorer. The transfer to the club cost 40 million euros and it became the most expensive sale in the history of the Portuguese first division. Now, at Atlético de Madrid, everything pointed to his consecration as a world-class scorer.

Radamel Falcao and Jhonny Ramírez fighting for the ball during a friendly match between Atlético de Madrid and Millonarios at the Campín Stadium. Photo:EFE Share

At Atlético de Madrid, Falcao played 91 games in which he scored 70 goals and gave 9 assists. One of the most remembered matches with the ‘colchonera’ shirt was the final of the European Super Cup in which he demonstrated his level by scoring 3 goals and giving an assist in the match against Chelsea.

He was one of the outstanding players of the Spanish team Photo:EFE Share

El Tigre became, with Atlético de Madrid, champion of the Europa League for the second consecutive season and was the tournament’s top scorer also for the second time in a row. In Spain he was also champion in the League, Copa del Rey and the European Super Cup. In the 2012 season, Tigre was the only player who did not belong to Barcelona or Real Madrid to be present in Fifa’s ideal 11.

AS Monaco and the toughest injury of his career

It arrived in France with the quality intact. Ligue 1 club AS Monaco FC bought him for 63 million euros in May 2013. in a five-year contract. At that time he became the highest paid soccer player in the history of Colombia.

Falcao was injured in the French Cup Photo:EFE Share

However, half a year later, on January 22, 2014, months before playing in his first senior World Cup with the Colombian National Team shirt, Tigre suffered the hardest injury of his career. In a French Cup match in the 13-14 season, after a challenge by the rival defender, the scorer tore his anterior cruciate ligament and it was confirmed that he would be out of the field for 6 months. With Monaco he returned to play after his recovery but was then loaned to Manchester United.

The stage in England

On September 2, 2014, the Colombian came to reinforce the ‘Red Devils’ in the Premier League. The transfer, with a purchase option, was for 7 million euros. A month later he scored his first goal against Everton in the league. However, Tigre’s period was not good and United did not exercise the purchase option for the Colombian. During his time in Manchester, he scored 4 goals and gave 4 assists in 29 games.

Falcao in his presentation with Manchester United Photo:ManUTD Share

After Manchester, the Colombian was loaned to Chelsea where he debuted in the 2015 Community Shield final against Arsenal. However, the season with the Blues did not convince the team to buy him after leaving him increasingly out of the plans. There he only played 12 games in which he scored one goal.

The last chapters of his career so far

After his time in England, the forward returned to Monaco where it was for 3 more seasons. There he played alongside Kylian Mbappé in the remembered season in which he scored the hat-trick goal against Manchester City and in which Monaco, after years of not being the leader, was crowned champion of Ligue 1. In total, his two stages at Monaco left him with 83 goals and 14 assists in 140 games played.

Falcao in Monaco Photo:EFE Share

From Monaco he left for the Galatasaray from Türkiye as a free agent for three seasons. The presentation of the Tiger in the team was exciting. However, two years later he would leave the Turkish team after 20 games and 3 assists in 43 games.

The moment when Falcao scored his first goal with the Galatasaray shirt on the same day of his debut. Photo:Tolga Bozoglu. EFE Share

Falcao’s last stage before arriving at Millonarios was at Rayo Vallecano, where he was for 3 years and arrived as a free agent. There, he scored 12 goals and gave 1 assist in 80 games in which he was present with the Vallecas team.