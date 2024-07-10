The Betplay League It is about to begin, the Copa América is just about to end and it will be the turn of the local teams, who with good reinforcements will face the second championship of the year.

According to the criteria of

And two of the teams that generate the most expectations, Millonarios and Nacional, already have dates for their duel in Bogotá.

Millonarios will face the League with the expectation generated by the arrival of Radamel Falcao Garcia to their ranks. El Tigre already made his debut with the blue jersey in the friendly match against River Plate, which ended 1-1 on Tuesday.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:EFE Share

Atlético Nacional has also shaken up the transfer market, determined to leave behind its poor first-half campaign. Among its stars are: Edwin Cardona and goalkeeper David Ospina.

Millionaires vs. National

Falcao garcia Photo:EFE Share

Dimayor began confirming the dates and times of the first rounds of the League on Wednesday.

But in addition, it was confirmed that the match between Millionaires and Nationalfrom date 6, is brought forward and will be played next Wednesday, July 24 at El Campín stadium.

A duel to rent a balcony, although the full house in the blue house is already assured, as the team guaranteed the sale of its season tickets, amid the furor generated by the arrival of Falcao. The match will be at 8 pm with Win + TV.

The match has been brought forward because El Campín will be one of the venues for the U-20 Women’s World Cup, so several matches will have a different date, starting with this one.

The second half of the League season kicks off on Monday, July 15 with the duel between Boyacá Chicó and Once Caldas.

SPORTS