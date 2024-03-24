Millionaires advances to the edge of the precipice. His options in the League are becoming fewer and fewer. Classifying homers became a distant option, although a small light keeps him alive. However, while fighting to avoid being left out, with six dates left in the round-robin phase, the blue team is already beginning to prepare for its debut in the group stage of the Libertadores Cupwhich will be next April 2, against the powerful Flamengo of Brazil, in El Campín.

Millionaires He had the idea of ​​reaching this point in the season classified in the League or practically classified, in order to be able to maneuver with his roster to face the international tournament. But things didn't go as planned. Today, with 13 points, he is on the brink of elimination and fighting in both tournaments seems very difficult. Millonarios would have to aim to win the six remaining games to achieve the miracle. In the team they say that they cling to that light that is left to them, that they do not give up. “Anyone who feels like this (eliminated) needs to be slapped in the head, we don't lose faith. They can say what they want, but we have to be strong. “We are not going to give up,” said the captain. Mackalister Silva after Saturday's draw against Deportivo Cali, 1-1, in Bogotá.

Alberto Gamero Photo:Mauricio Moreno. TIME Share

In that match, Millonarios once again sinned in the definition, but now created fewer scoring options. His game hasn't flowed for a while, and the individual levels aren't the best.

With 18 points at stake and 13 on the table, Millonarios must win everything to reach 31. With that they would qualify, although in this championship, without the extra date of classics, the average classification figure is 29. That is, they would be missing 16 units. A lot.

Millonarios has to play at home against Santa Fe, Junior and Chicó, and as a visitor against Fortaleza, Pasto and Pereira. It is not enough for them to win their home games, because they would barely reach 22 points. So he is forced to win away from home as well. The next challenge for Millonarios will be this Wednesday against Santa Fe, in the capital classic.

The match between Millonarios vs Deportivo Cali for the Betplay League is played at the El Campín Stadium. Partial score 1- 1. Photo:Néstor Gómez – El Tiempo Share

The blue team runs the risk of being eliminated against their classic rival, and that is why the idea is to vindicate themselves in this match, after seven consecutive games without winning, with five defeats and two draws.

“It is no secret that the margin of error is shrinking, but we are confident that we can be at that level. “One would like to be better, but I said it when we were first and Santa Fe 20, these games are different and have nothing to do with current affairs,” he added. Mackalister Silva.

Millonarios faced off against Deportivo Cali on matchday 13 of the League. Photo:Nestor Gomez. TIME. Share

After the classic will come the match against Fortaleza, as a visitor, just before the debut in the Copa Libertadores. In this stage, Alberto Gamero He warned: “It is always about arriving calmer at these international events where you want to make a good presentation. At this time we cannot link one with the other. There is a small light. On Wednesday we have an important game, the classic with Santa Fe. It is the game that everyone wants to win.”

What is clear is that the team that plays against Fortaleza will not play against Flamengo. That decision has been made. For this reason, Gamero will have to start dividing his payroll to have the best in the international tournament, which will increase his difficulties in the League, if he is not already eliminated by then.

“Then we will look at the Cup. We know that those who play on Sunday against Fortaleza will not be able to play against Flamengo. We have the possibility, on Wednesday, to seek solidity and confidence for what is to come,” he added as coach of the ambassador team.

Whatever happens in the League, if they are eliminated or continue in the fight, the truth is that Millonarios' great challenge is to have a good Copa Libertadores, and that means advancing in their group, which also includes Bolívar of Bolivia and Palestinian from Chile. Gamero's idea is to have his best roster, so affected by injuries, to be the protagonist.

SPORTS

More sports news