RAdam Falcao Garcia He cheered up blue hearts early Thursday morning with his arrival at Bogota from the United States. The ‘Tiger’ from Santa Marta decided to advance his arrival to the club to begin the preseason work of Millionaires.

Everything is an illusion for the fans of Millionairesin the team and in the board after securing one of the most important signings in recent years of Colombian Professional Football. The club is rubbing its hands with the arrival of a world-class player.

Gamero couldn’t believe it

Own Alberto Gamero decided to wait for Radamel Falcao Garcia and was the first to greet him at the hotel where he arrived at dawn. The coach from Santa Marta knows that he has a very important challenge ahead to become champion.

Gamero He spoke after the arrival of Falcao to Bogota and gave details of how he found out about the signing: “He was the first one to call me and his words were to tell me that he was joining the club. That excited me, it made me enthusiastic,” he began by saying in his chat with Win Sports First Touch.

Although he admitted that he was a bit sceptical: “But as I have always said, until the player is here, one should not be convinced that he will come. Yesterday, with the hug we gave each other, it is a sign that a player is here as he had promised.”

Joy in Millonarios for the ‘Tiger’

The experienced Colombian coach revealed that the group is very happy and excited about the arrival of ‘The Tiger’, who decided to take that step to fulfill the dream he had since he was a child: to wear the shirt of Millionaires.

“I see a very excited group, since Monday I see a motivated and happy group for the arrival of Falcao. What comes to him Millionaires He is a reference in world football, not just Colombian football,” he said.

“I have always said, not only for Millonarios, but for Colombian football, for the players and us coaches, it is gratifying to have a figure like Falcao. We are all going to learn here. I will ask him things that he knows,” he added.

Alberto Gamero He confessed that with this luxury reinforcement comes pure responsibility in a project that has undergone a series of changes after the failure in the first half of the year.

“There are many young players who will learn from Radamel, his experience, his football and his human nature. Others, older, will try to learn as well. This is happiness and a responsibility that we are all going to have, it is a moment that we must not only live, but compete in,” he concluded.

