Millonarios continues to go through a whirlwind of games, trips, waiting at the airport and so on, in search of the greatest goal, fighting for a two-time championship. League that the team has not obtained for 35 years.

On that 1988 roster was, as a player, the club’s current coach, Alberto Gamero. He already won the League in the first semester, against Nacional. And now he wants to go back. To do this he will have to win group B and that is why this Thursday’s match against Medellín, in Itagüí, will be key: if he wins it, he will take 6 points from the team that has the ‘invisible point’. The game will be seen on Win Sports +, starting at 8:30 p.m.

“It is going to be a game where many things can be defined, not 100 percent, but a large part. An open match is coming up, if we want to have aspirations of reaching the final, we will have to get a good result from there. The first thing is to defend yourself well, you have to do it to get a good result, focus on that,” said Gamero, in a conversation with Primer Toque, from Win Sports.

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

Millonarios leaves behind the duel for losing the Colombia Cup

Eight days ago, also on Antioquia soil, Millonarios lost the Colombia Cup final against Nacional. Now he wants revenge in the League.



“This is a long road, which the teams travel to reach the final is hard. Losing a final is not a failure, but here in Colombia they see it that way,” said Gamero. “Getting there is not easy, to do it in the League, you have to pass 26 dates to advance. The work and journey is there, you can reach the final whole or tired, you lose like we did,” he added.

With the loss of Mackalister Silva, his captain, due to injury, Gamero aims for him in a big way. He knows that Millonarios has his destiny in his own hands.

“Although we have 9 points, Medellín 6, Nacional 3 and América without points, it is a closed group. The road is complicated, we depend on ourselves, but Medellín also depends on them,” he said. There is a lot at stake.

