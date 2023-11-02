Millionaires faces the final stretch of the defense of his title in the Colombia Cup against an opponent that, in theory, is inferior, but that has already complicated several teams on their way to the semifinals.

After securing qualification in the League, The blues face Cúcuta Deportivo at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá, in the first leg of the second semi-final of the tournament (8 pm, with Win Sports + TV).

Cúcuta ‘resurrected’ last year, after a disaffiliation that left him without competing for a year, and now he has two objectives: return to first class and win the Cup. If he achieves both things, he will return to the Copa Libertadores after his stellar appearance in 2007 , when he was a semi-finalist.

The team now led by Argentine Federico Barrionuevo has already left several A teams on the road: Once Caldas, in the first phase; Junior, in the round of 16, and Medellín, in the quarterfinals.

Millonarios once again has its almost complete team

Millonarios saved several starters in the game against América, to arrive with a fresh main roster. He will not be able to count on either Daniel Ruiz, who has not returned after his time at the Pan American Games, or Daniel Cataño, who is recovering from an injury.

Tomorrow we are all going to El Campín! 🏟️Ⓜ️⚽️🔥 ▶️ These are the players summoned by teacher Gamero for the Cup First Leg Semifinal. 💙🔝 GO MILLIONAIRES! 🔝💙 pic.twitter.com/cGQSl2xtwp — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) November 2, 2023

“We now have this match on Thursday against Cúcuta, and then Sunday if we aspire to go to a final. That’s why we did what we did in the first half, players who have fewer minutes, against Equidad we will have an alternate team. We have the idea of ​​going to another Cup final. Cúcuta is brave, it is fighting for promotion and it will not be easy at all,” said coach Alberto Gamero.

Millonarios, which entered the tournament in the round of 16, eliminated Bucaramanga in that phase and then, in the quarterfinals, eliminated Alianza Petrolera.

Nacional, for revenge against Pereira in the other semifinal

Nacional will play at a borrowed home, the Parque Estadio Sur de Envigado, where they will try to reverse the 2-0 deficit in the first leg of the Colombia Cup semifinal against Pereira. The match will be seen on Win Sports +, from 3 in the afternoon.

The greens had to change the stage because the Atanasio Girardot stadium was being set up for the RBD concerts.

Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira

The ‘matecañas’ are looking for their second title, after winning the League a year ago, and they are also going for their second Cup final, after losing in 2021 against Nacional.

