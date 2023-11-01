Home page politics

From: Lisa Mariella Löw

Russia and North Korea have made a trade: a million weapons in exchange for information on satellite technology.

Seoul – North Korea and Russia have carried out a momentous exchange: According to South Korean information, North Korea has delivered one million artillery shells to Russia. In return, Russia gave advice on satellite technology. The news agency reports this AFP with.

South Korea’s NIS intelligence service has discovered that “more than a million artillery shells have been handed over,” said MP Yoo Sang Bum after a closed parliamentary session on Wednesday, November 1, in Seoul. Accordingly, North Korea received technical advice from Moscow in exchange for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.

In exchange for weapons: North Korea improves satellite technology

The weapons from North Korea could last Russia for two months in the war against Ukraine. © IMAGO/Bulkin Sergey

The ammunition provided by Pyongyang could supply the Russian artillery with enough projectiles for two months in the war against Ukraine, Yoo explained, according to information from AFP. Meanwhile, Russia continues to fight Ukraine and has now recorded its strongest attack since January.

Russia and North Korea are historic allies, both of which have been sanctioned by the international community – Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine and Pyongyang for its nuclear weapons tests. Just recently Russia armed itself with a new FAB-1500 bomb. After two unsuccessful attempts to launch a satellite into space, North Korea announced a third attempt for October, but it did not take place.

South Korean lawmaker Yoo said that despite the canceled launch in October, preparations in North Korea for another launch are “in full swing.” Because of Russian help, “we expect a higher success rate.”

After arms delivery to Russia: talks between the USA and South Korea

The US said last month that arms shipments from Pyongyang to Moscow were underway. A current overview of the Ukraine war can be found here. According to Washington, Pyongyang hopes to receive military assistance in return, such as satellite technology and the modernization of its Soviet-era military equipment.

As the South Korean Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit South Korea next week. In talks with his South Korean colleague Park Jin, there will be “comprehensive discussions about cooperation, North Korea, economic security and cutting-edge technology as well as the regional and global situation.” (Lisa Mariella Löw)