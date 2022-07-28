Dhe live broadcast of the DFB women’s 2-1 victory over France in the European Football Championship set a record audience. An average of 12.187 million people watched the entry into the EM final on ZDF on Wednesday evening and accounted for a market share of 47.2 percent. This means that almost half of all television viewers in the evening watched football.

DFB women as quota guarantors

According to AGF video research, the transmission was the most successful TV show of the day. It achieved the highest reach of a women’s European Championship game on German television to date. The top value so far was the live broadcast of the 2-0 victory of the DFB women against Austria with 9.5 million (market share 38.2 percent) on ARD. The highest value of the previous European Championship was the game against Russia at 7.06 million.

The most-watched game of the group stage was the 2-0 win against Spain, which was also broadcast on ARD, with 8.02 million. 5.95 million watched the opening game against Denmark (4-0), and 5.76 million watched the 3-0 win against Finland at the end of the group stage last Saturday. Both times, ZDF was the broadcaster.

The EM final against England will be broadcast next Sunday at 6 p.m. on ARD and the streaming channel DAZN. You can also follow the events in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship.