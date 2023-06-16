Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The stream of debris missed the village of Brienz by only a few meters: roads and hiking trails remain closed for the time being. © Gian Ehrenzeller/picture alliance/dpa

The surroundings of the municipality of Brienz in Graubünden are no longer recognizable. During the night the Bröckel-Berg broke up. Rock masses rush into the depths.

Brienz (Switzerland) – It happened during the night from Thursday to Friday (June 16): The stone island on Bröckel-Berg slipped. Millions of tons of rock thundered towards the village of Brienz in Switzerland. Pictures show how close the rock masses rushed past the houses. Just a few meters from the village, the mountains of rubble are piling up.

Meter-high piles of rubble behind the school: masses of rock rush past the village of Brienz

The mountain village was evacuated as early as mid-May because the danger to the population was too great. Now it shows how right the authorities were. The village was spared, but it was a hair’s breadth. “On the canton road behind the school building, the rock masses left meter-high deposits,” the community tweeted early in the morning.

With a loud crash, the stones shot down into the valley. The rubble is now 12 meters high there, reports the news agency SDA. In the morning you could hear the mountain rumbling again and again. “Most likely, between 11:00 and 12:00 a large part of the island slid down, and very quickly. So it wasn’t a landslide, but a very rapid flow of debris,” explained Christian Gartmann, communications officer for the community management staff, in an interview with “20 minutes“.

Bröckel-Berg still dangerous: phase blue applies around the village of Brienz

At around 7.30 p.m., the authorities had declared phase blue. This means a total ban on entering the evacuated area, and adjacent roads and hiking trails are closed. “It doesn’t matter which road you take, everything is closed,” says a reporter from Blick newspaper. It is not foreseeable how long phase blue will apply.

“It’s obviously annoying for people. You couldn’t prepare for it at all,” Christian Gartmann told the newspaper. However, the landslide had been threatening for years. The authorities now had no choice but to impose phase blue, the speeds on the mountain had “literally exploded”. At around 2.30 p.m., the municipality wants to inform you about the current situation in a press conference. (moe)