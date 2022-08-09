The former top of ING did not act in violation of the Banker’s Oath by offering then CEO Ralph Hamers a salary increase of 50 percent in 2018, to just over 3 million euros per year. The Banking Disciplinary Commission announced this on Monday in an anonymous verdict. However, the committee is of the opinion that the remuneration proposal ‘has not contributed to public confidence in the banking sector’. According to the supervisory board of ING, the increase was necessary at the time to keep Hamers’ remuneration at a comparable level to that of top executives abroad. After a fuss about the proposed salary increase, the bank withdrew the proposal a few days later. The Bank Disciplinary Law Foundation had filed complaints against three involved, including Hamers himself. (NRC)

A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of August 9, 2022