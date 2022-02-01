Nadezhda Kosareva, President of the Institute for Urban Economics Foundation, in an interview with RIA News predicted that the number of recipients of targeted subsidies for the payment of housing and communal services (HCS) in the transition to economically viable tariffs could increase to 11 million families.

The reform to bring tariffs for housing and communal services to economically justified, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, involves setting prices for services for citizens based on the implementation of plans to repair and modernize communal infrastructure. At the same time, citizens in need are planned to compensate for the costs of targeted support.

As the fund calculated, two scenarios are possible with a 20 percent increase in prices for housing and communal services. The first involves maintaining the regional standard for the maximum share of expenditures on housing and communal services in family income, which is taken into account when providing targeted subsidies to citizens, at a level of 10 to 22 percent depending on the region, under the second scenario in all regions it will not exceed 15 percent, the economist said.

See also A man after work found a unique jewel for 10 million rubles Related materials:

“According to the first scenario, for each additional budget ruble for the payment of targeted subsidies to low-income families, for compensating benefits and for financing budget organizations, we receive four rubles, for the second – 2.6,” Kosareva said. She explained that the number of recipients of targeted assistance will increase in the first case by 1.8 times – up to 6.8 million families, in the second – three times, up to 11 million.

Kosareva added that budget spending on subsidies will increase by 110 or 245 billion rubles a year. If, in addition to recipients of subsidies, we also take into account beneficiaries who pay half the cost of housing and communal services, we get 150 and 285 billion, respectively. At the same time, the income of public utility organizations can grow to 977 billion rubles a year, including 335 billion from household payments. “It turns out that with the new tariffs we can get almost a trillion rubles annually,” Kosareva concluded. The main thing, she noted, is that “the money should not be dissolved in these debts, but actually spent on the modernization of infrastructure.”

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin instructed several departments to work out the issue of strengthening targeted support for Russians in paying for housing and communal services (HCS). The Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Antimonopoly Service will deal with the issue on behalf of the government. The measure is related to the improvement of tariff regulation: it is planned to set prices for services for citizens based on the implementation of plans for the repair and modernization of communal infrastructure. It is noted that we are talking about bringing tariffs to economically justified ones.