Due to a leak at the Land Registry, it was possible to view the names and residential addresses of just about all Dutch people with an owner-occupied home. Anyone could gain access to the service’s shielded systems. The Kadaster and the Dutch Data Protection Authority confirm this after reporting from RTL News .

“This leak posed a great danger to threatened journalists, activists and politicians,” said Aleid Wolfsen, chairman of the Dutch Data Protection Authority, against RTL. “But also anyone dealing with an angry, stalking ex. Someone could suddenly show up on their doorstep to threaten them, or worse. We therefore immediately instructed Kadaster to close this leak.”

The privacy watchdog has instructed Kadaster to close the gap in the short term. “But there is still a lot of work to be done,” the regulator added.

Measures needed

The shielded data at the Land Registry are intended for bailiffs and civil-law notaries, but according to RTL News anyone could create an account for it without checking. It is not known whether the security hole was exploited. See also You don't secretly make excuses, do you?

According to the AP, there are more places within the government where data may not be properly protected. “We therefore started a large-scale action earlier this year: the AP urges the cabinet to better protect access to personal data in public registers against improper use.”

A spokesperson for Kadaster reports that the organization is taking additional measures because of the leak. It is not yet clear what measures these are exactly.