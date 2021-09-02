A security source told Sky News Arabia that the new gang relied on the method of contacting bank customers and informing them of winning fake prizes, and after seizing their accounts, cryptocurrencies were purchased from electronic gaming sites designated for this purpose, and then they sold cryptocurrencies and put the money in the gang formation accounts.

The source stressed that this method was very difficult to trace and unravel its threads, but the security services’ reliance on modern technologies led to the discovery of members of the gang formation, and the security services were able to seize its members in the police department of the first Nasr City police station, east of Cairo.

According to the source, the cryptocurrency gang consists of 4 men and a woman, and they confessed to committing the crime and that they seized an amount exceeding two million pounds from clients of different banks in the same way, and purchased an entire property and a plot of land with the stolen money.

The security services summoned the victims and enjoyed their statements, which matched the confessions of the accused, so the case was referred to the Public Prosecution Office for investigation and ordered the detention of the gang members.

At the beginning of last week, the security services had arrested another gang that had seized nearly 3 million pounds from Banque Misr clients, using the method of impersonating employees in the bank’s customer service and contacting the victims, claiming that they had updated their data and seized their accounts.