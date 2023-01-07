Out with the old, in with the new: Max Verstappen will soon trade in his Puma clothing for something else.

It is rumbling in sponsor country in Formula 1. This is mainly due to the implosion of cryptocurrency. After tobacco and alcohol, crypto was the next logical sponsor for the royal class, which always carries that edge of excitement and sensation. However, the ever-volatile crypto market is going through a difficult phase and that is wreaking havoc on the teams’ wallets. Even Mercedes (FTX, oops) and Ferrari (Velas) are affected and therefore miss tens of millions of euros.

Red Bull also has a deal with a crypto party. And not a little one either. Bybit reportedly pays Red Bull $50 million a year. For the time being there is no stress that this will disappear, but as we say in Brabant ‘you never whiten’. Fortunately, the success team is also brimming with other sponsors. Including, for example, Puma, which has been supplying Red Bull clothing for years.

Or not! Puma is going out and will be replaced by a new clothing sponsor this season. You would expect that this cannot be anything other than Alpha Tauri. But no, it’s Castore. In Formula 1, McLaren already has clothing from Castore. A brand with the logo above this message that sells shirts for 100 euros each.

Been there, done that you would say. However, Castore is anyway a brand that you will encounter more often. The British brand is working hard. From the summer break, Feyenoord will also play in shirts of the brand. Zero-ten gets eight million a year for that. It is not known how much Red Bull catches Max Verstappen and co with the label shirts, tracksuits and otherwise.

There is currently nothing for sale in Red Bull colors on the brand’s site, although the link to the page already exists. Anyway, now you know when you go to the races which Max fans have put themselves in the new and who is still walking around in old stuff. Whose deed.

This article Millions of Max Verstappen fans will soon walk around with this label appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Millions #Max #Verstappen #fans #walking #label