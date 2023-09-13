Millions of male chicks killed because they were deemed “useless” by the egg industry. Here are the measures adopted by the Government

A fate that is still dramatic, that of millions of male chicks, discarded by the egg industry because they are deemed “useless”, as they are incapable of producing eggs. This is how Animal Equality and other animal protection organizations commented on the implementing decree of the Meloni Government which prohibits the selective culling of male chicks for shredding by the end of 2026.



It does not take due account of the recommendations provided by animal protection organizations, effectively limiting the ban on the selective killing of male chicks by the egg industry. Considered real production waste by the egg industry, every year in Italy between 25 and 40 million male chicks are killed by shredding or suffocation, painful practices of which these animals are victims within the first 24 hours of life.

READ ALSO: Bear killed in Abruzzo, the case becomes political: government under accusation

Through the implementing decree for the adaptation of national legislation to the provisions of EC Regulation no. 1099/2009 “On the protection of animals during killing”, the Government has now decided to adopt some measures that limit the suffering of millions of male chicks, but also established some exemptions that reduce the impact of this measure.

The text of the decree proposed by the Ministry of Health first establishes the general ban on the selective killing of male chicks, and in any case “the total ban on killing by maceration”, or by shredding. However, the decree allows exceptions to the ban in question due to which these animals will continue to die. In particular, the decree allows for broad exceptions to the ban on selective culling in the event of sexing errors, blockage or malfunction of the egg-sexing machines, for depopulation needs, for public health needs and in the case of culling of chicks for scientific purposes. As for the male chicks born, the decree establishes the possibility that they are entrusted to associations that have the necessary requirements, but also the alternative of allocating them to animal feed: it would be preferable for the associations to be consulted compulsorily and for the second possibility to become only residual.

To ensure that the Government’s important culling ban is effective, the decree then provides for the implementation and promotion of egg testing technologies, capable of detecting the sex of the embryo and avoiding their killing by maceration. On the other hand, it is envisaged that egg testing can take place up to the 14th day of incubation of the egg, double what is indicated by animal protection organizations on the basis of the most authoritative research shared by the scientific community, which indicate 14 days as an excessive period of time for recognizing the sex of the chick, which could therefore feel pain.

In 2020, Animal Equality launched an awareness campaign whose petition collected the signatures of over 110 thousand Italian citizens opposed to the terrible killing of newborn male chicks. Following the campaign, the organization promoted an amendment to the “European Delegation Law 2021”, deposited by the Honorable Galizia in December 2021 and then approved by Parliament. On 4 August 2022, Parliament approved the “European Delegation Law 2021 for the transposition of European directives and the implementation of other regulatory acts of the European Union”, which establishes the progressive introduction, by December 2026, of the ban of selective killing of male chicks in the Italian food industry, as required by EC Regulation n.1099/2009 “On the protection of animals during killing”.

In recent months Animal Equality, CIWF Italia,essere Animali, Animal Law Italia and LAV, organizations that fight for the protection of animal rights in Italy and Europe, have addressed their appeal to the Minister of Agriculture Lollobrigida and to that of Salute Schillaci to ask to stop the slaughter of male chicks once and for all.

“The law voted by Parliament in 2022 marked a historic change for animal rights in Italy and we are now the third country in Europe to adopt this pioneering decision. However, with the current implementing decree the Government’s commitment to supporting animals is not sufficient. The well-being of these animals cannot in fact be completely guaranteed without adopting techniques suited to the most authoritative scientific opinions: i.e. by lowering the days of life of the embryo allowed for egg sexing and limiting the exemptions provided for culling in emergency cases. Without these interventions, chicks will continue to suffer and die at the hands of the egg industry in a completely legal manner. We therefore trust that during the parliamentary proceedings the text of the decree will be revised and improved” say the associations Animal Equality, CIWF Italia,essere Animali, Animal Law Italia and LAV.

Subscribe to the newsletter

