Two wine tanks burst in a village in Portugal. Videos on social media show a river of red wine flowing down the streets.

Coimbra/Kassel – Red liquid pushes its way through the streets of a Portuguese village. While severe storms cause flooding in Greece, the flooded streets in Portugal are not due to the weather. But rather a multiple mishap and an unfavorable hillside location of the town.

Incident in Portugal: The flood of wine caused several property damages

According to Portuguese media reports, the two tanks of a local wine producer burst on Monday morning (September 11). As a result, 2.2 million liters of red wine flowed through the Rua de Cima street in the village of São Lourenço do Bairro. The village is located in the Coimbra region.

Since the distillery is on a slope, the wine cascaded down like a torrent. Videos on Twitter show how the street briefly resembles a flowing river. According to a report from the Portuguese magazine Jornal Diário de Aveiro The masses of wine reached other surrounding streets and properties and caused several property damages. At least one basement was flooded. There were no injuries.

It is still unclear why the wine tanks at the distillery in Portugal burst

How exactly the incident happened is still unclear. The distillery took the liquid that could be collected to a sewage treatment plant, writes Jornal Diário de Aveiro. The company “deeply regrets the incident,” the Portuguese newspaper quotes.

According to a statement, an investigation is currently underway to determine why the wine tanks have become leaky. “Although the incident did not result in any injuries, we would like to express our sincere concern about the damage,” emphasized the wine producer.

Red wine flood in Portugal: Residents fear contamination of a local river

Local authorities issued an environmental warning. They tried to divert the wine so it wouldn’t end up in a local river. While the sight of a raging river of red wine may amuse one or two bystanders, residents are now angry about the incident. Despite the quick intervention, there is concern that the wine could have polluted the river.

There is also a risk of flooded streets in Germany: The German Weather Service warns of storms with heavy rain. In Osnabrück, basements have already been flooded due to heavy rain. (tt)