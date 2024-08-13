The latest data from the US census puts the number of people living in the country at 336.877 million. But not all of them are included, as the count always leaves out those who do not want to appear in any official document. The statistics could be even less precise if the new census includes a question about citizenship, an issue that the Republican Party has been advocating for years. Among foreigners who do not have US citizenship and who would choose not to respond, thus being left out of the statistics, Hispanics are the majority.

This is according to a recent report by the Center for Economic Studies of the U.S. Census and the University of Kansas, which shows that Latinos born outside the United States are the most responsive to the question about citizenship. Other groups, such as Latinos born in the United States and immigrants of other non-Latin American nationalities, are more likely to provide their data.

The issue is not trivial, because the census data define the distribution of the 435 congressional seats among the 50 states of the country according to the people who live in each one. The report points out that immigrants who pay taxes but do not have a Social Security number would not answer the questions or would do so incompletely if they had to define whether or not they are American citizens.

That would mean that the new census population figures would leave out many US residents. “If we count fewer people who are not citizens, the statistics that are shown are not entirely true,” said Misty L. Heggeness, associate professor at the University of Kansas, who co-authored the study with J. David Brown of the US Census Bureau.

The demographic distribution, in addition to having a political impact due to the distribution of Congress, would skew economic data such as the unemployment rate, which is based on census numbers, and would affect the distribution of federal funds.

Protesters demonstrate in Washington over citizenship questions on the 2020 census, in 2019. J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

Congress decides

Last May, the Republican-dominated Congress approved a bill to exclude non-citizen residents from the census count and seat allocation. The bill is unlikely to move forward because it would need approval from the Senate, where Democrats are in the majority. Heggeness stresses that the work done is politically impartial, so he hopes lawmakers will take it into account. “It’s a coincidence that this is being published just when Congress is talking about this issue, but now they have neutral information based on a very rigorous study to make decisions,” he says.

This is not the first time that the Republican Party has pushed to exclude non-citizen foreigners from the census. In 2019, the Supreme Court blocked a proposal by Donald Trump’s government that would have included a question about citizenship in the 2020 census. Analysts interpreted that the current Republican presidential candidate wanted to introduce the question because the majority of migrants who do not have citizenship support the Democratic Party and their non-inclusion in the census would favor the conservative party. The Constitution, however, establishes that in order to distribute congressional seats, “the whole number of persons in each State” must be taken into account – not only American citizens – as stated in the Fourteenth Amendment.

According to a 2020 Pew Research study in response to the Republican proposal at the time, excluding non-citizen residents from the census would have taken seats away from the states of California, Florida and Texas, while adding seats to Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio. Republicans argue that the inclusion of non-citizen immigrants harms the representation of Americans. In contrast, immigrant associations and minority advocacy groups consider it illegal not to include them.

A man is questioned by a census taker in New York, in September 2020. Brendan McDermid (REUTERS)

Despite the proximity of the presidential elections in November, any changes to the census are made years in advance, so the inclusion of a question about citizenship would have no practical effect on the elections, since it would only be included in the next census, which will be carried out in 2030. Censuses are carried out every ten years, so any modification has repercussions for a decade.

In the 2020 census, Hispanics were the most skewed among them. More than three million, or 5% of the total Latinos residing in the country at that time, were left out of the statistics, according to data from the Pew Research Center. Experts believe that if the question about nationality is included in the next count, the bias would be even greater and Latinos would be less represented.

This would contrast with the fact that it is precisely Hispanics, who now number 65 million, who are leading the country’s demographic growth. According to the latest official data, Latinos are responsible for almost 71% of the total population increase in the United States. Of the 1.64 million people who joined the count in 2023, 1.16 million were Hispanic. A high birth rate among Latino families and an increase in immigration have kept population growth on the rise despite the fact that the largest group, non-Hispanic banks, has registered negative numbers.