Top entrepreneur Negin Mirsalehi (33), one of the most successful influencers in the Netherlands, is pregnant with her first child. And that while Negin and her boyfriend Maurits Stibbe were told in the hospital that it would be ‘very difficult’ for them to get pregnant. “It’s our little miracle baby,” she wrote to her 6.8 million followers.

#Millions #influencer #Negin #Mirsalehi #pregnant #child #challenging #period