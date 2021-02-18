Brett Archibad and his family at their home without power in Pflugerville, Texas. Ricardo B. Brazziell / Austin Amer / Reuters

The unusual winter storms that hit Texas since last week have the state mired in a power crisis. More than two and a half million homes and businesses have completed three days without electricity or heating this Wednesday due to the freezing of electric generators and the unprecedented demand for light to cope with the low temperatures. A new avalanche of sleet and freezing rain during the day have deepened the crisis. Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order requiring natural gas suppliers to stop shipments out of the territory and direct them to Texas power generators.

The National Weather Service office in Austin / San Antonio said the new approaching storm could be “the worst of all the winter events of the past week.” As weather conditions worsen, Abbott confirmed that all energy sources have been compromised, from coal and renewable energy to the state’s nuclear power plant. More than two-thirds of the energy supply in Texas comes from fossil fuel generation. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has pointed out that although the ice has shut down some wind turbines, that has been the “least significant” factor in the blackouts.

W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, has reported that state agencies are working together to meet the demands of nursing homes, hospitals, and dialysis centers, which have reported a number of problems including bursting water pipes and oxygen shortages. The authorities have increased to 300 the sites enabled so that residents, especially the homeless, can protect themselves from the cold.

The icy wave has mainly affected the center and south of the country, but covers about 30 states. As of Wednesday afternoon, at least 31 deaths have been recorded: from the cold, motor vehicle accidents on the road and desperate attempts to stay warm such as that of a woman and a girl who died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Houston after they left in He drives a car into a garage to keep warm, according to police. It is more than likely that when the sagging begins “we will find more people who did not survive the storm,” warned Jason Spencer, spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (Texas).