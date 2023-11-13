Something that usually happens in the world of the Internet is that from time to time profiles on pages or social networks that are simply making room in the database are deleted, and that is precisely because the users decided to create a new profile or simply stop using them forever. This leads companies to carry out the aforementioned purges, normally for thousands of users, but it seems that Google wants to take this to a new level.

A few months ago, they mentioned that they would carry out the deactivation of accounts that were not used for a certain period of time, the condition for these to be eliminated is that they have been more than 2 years without having access or some type of activity such as reviewing the email or react to linked pages like Youtube. So, those who have a profile that they do not want to lose, there is still time to enter or recover the password so that they do not have to start from scratch.

As for the final date to save the account, this is marked as the December 1st, so there is a total of three weeks left to log in, and thus use your respective profile to continue commenting in different places on the web or even sending emails through an alternative means. In fact, many of them are used to recover main accounts by sending security codes to have some type of additional access.

One of the quickest ways to check that the account is being used is to upload videos to YouTube, which do not necessarily have to be edited or anything similar, as it could be a short that verifies the use of the account. . That also goes for creating lists of favorite videos, or making comments on different channels, which proves Google that a human is using this particular account and it will remain active unless it is abandoned again for another few years.

Remember that there are three weeks to demonstrate this data.

Via: Techspot

Editor’s note: Luckily I am always active in my Google account due to the use of YouTube, whether uploading a short or even a full-length video. It will be a matter of waiting for the accounts that are really no longer used by anyone to be deleted.