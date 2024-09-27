Nearly 1.5 million teenagers in some of the world’s poorest countries will lose the chance to be protected against cervical cancer because drugmaker Merck has said it will not be able to deliver millions of promised doses of the HPV vaccine this year.

Merck has notified Gavi, the international organization that helps low- and middle-income countries administer lifesaving vaccines, and UNICEF, which agencies the vaccines, that it will deliver only 18.8 million of the 29.6 million doses it was contracted to deliver in the 2024, Gavi said. That means more than 10 million girls will not receive the HPV vaccine this year, and 1.5 million of them will likely never receive it because they will be too old to qualify for the vaccine in subsequent years.

Merck spokesman Patrick Ryan said the company “experienced a manufacturing disruption” that forced it to hold and re-inspect many doses on hand. “We are acting with urgency and rigor to deploy additional personnel and resources to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”

Ryan said Merck would deliver the delayed doses in 2025. He also said the company would ship 30 million doses of the vaccine to Gavi-supported countries this year. However, about a third of them are doses that should have been shipped in 2023, leaving Gavi with a shortfall of 10.7 million doses.

The delay is a major setback for countries that had already waited years to start vaccinating girls against HPV, the human papillomavirus, which causes about 90 percent of cervical cancers.

About 350,000 women die each year from cervical cancer, says the World Health Organization. 90 percent of them are in low-income countries, where routine screening for the disease is unusual. The vaccine offers almost complete protection against HPV infection, making it the only cancer vaccine.

“HPV is the vaccine with the greatest impact that Gavi has: if you vaccinate a thousand girls, you prevent 17.4 future deaths,” said Aurélia Nguyen, Gavi program director.

The WHO recommends the vaccine for girls up to 14 years old. The delay means that girls from countries such as Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso and Mozambique who are now 14 years old will no longer be eligible for vaccination when these campaigns finally begin.

The HPV vaccine is complex to administer because it is associated with sexual activity, a taboo subject in many cultures, and because it is given to girls who are outside the usual age for routine immunization. For the vaccine to be effective, it must be given before girls are sexually active.