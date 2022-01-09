Kim-Mi Soo, a 29-year-old South Korean actress and model who died under mysterious circumstances: she was the star of two globally successful series

The world of cinema and fashion of South Korea have recently learned the news of the sudden and unexpected Kim-Mi Soo. The actress and model, she had only 29 years old, died last January 5 under mysterious circumstances. The causes of death have not yet been disclosed. Her family and the agency that represented her demand the utmost respect in this time of tremendous pain.

A mystery linked to the tragic and unexpected death of Kim-Mi Soo. The actress, with a decent career also from model, was found lifeless in her apartment on the morning of January 5th.

It was there to give the announcement of the tragic death Landscape Entertainment, who in an official note published on the internet, also asked the media world to respect the family and loved ones of Soo as much as possible in this particularly difficult time. In the note, we read:

We are forced to share some very sad and heartbreaking news. Actress Kim Mi-soo abruptly left us on Wednesday 5th January.

People close to Kim are heartbroken over this sudden and painful news. We ask that you refrain from spreading false news and rumors, so that the shocked and saddened family can commemorate the actress. The funeral will be held privately, in accordance with the wishes of the family. We look forward to your prayers for Kim, so that she may rest in peace, and we express our deepest condolences.

The career of Kim-Mi Soo

Despite having only 29 years old (she was born in 1992 and this year she would have turned 30, ed), Kim-Mi Soo had already achieved great success not only at home, but also throughout the rest of the world.

His two most important and appreciated works are undoubtedly Snowdrop and Hellbound.

In the Snowdrop drama series, produced and distributed by Disney +, she played the character of Yeo Jung Min, an activist student friend of the protagonist Eun Young Ro. Filming had recently finished and fans will continue to see her character on the small screen.

Available on Netflix instead Hellbound. The latter is a romantic melodrama set in South Korea in the late 1980s, when the democracy movement took hold. In the country, the series has sparked a lot of controversy due to the representation of North Koreans.