someone has to do it Pathologist Emma (36) looks at pieces of human beings all day: ‘I also encounter all bodily fluids’

Work can’t always be fun, but why do people choose the profession of ‘pit-cleaner’, bailiff or caretaker for the dead? In this series, Dutch people with such a job talk about their work, why they chose it and what makes it so interesting. Today: clinical pathologist Emma Witteveen (36) examines pieces of human tissue, such as pieces of intestine.