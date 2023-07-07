Security company Avast has made millions of euros for years by reselling sensitive data of millions of Dutch customers. The CUIC Foundation wants compensation for duped consumers and is therefore taking the Czech antivirus giant to court. They do this in collaboration with the well-known civil rights organization Privacy First. “It is bizarre that Avast, a company that stands for online security, has collectively abused our trust,” says a spokesperson.

