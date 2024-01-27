The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense confirmed the occurrence of this plan, which will have a huge impact in a country that was invaded by Russia nearly two years ago.

The struggle to root out rampant corruption in the country remains a major issue as Ukraine seeks European Union membership.

Details of the corruption case

• According to the Ukrainian Security Service, the investigation “revealed that officials in the Ministry of Defense and directors of the Lviv Arsenal arms supply company stole approximately 1.5 billion hryvnia in purchasing shells.”

• According to the investigation, former and current high-ranking officials in the Ministry of Defense and heads of related companies were involved in the embezzlement.

• The embezzlement included the purchase of one hundred thousand mortar shells for the army.

• Corruption within the military is a particularly sensitive issue in Ukraine as it tries to maintain wartime morale and make its case for joining the 27-nation European Union.

• Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was sacked last September over various corruption cases despite having a good reputation for representing Ukraine in its discussions with Western allies.