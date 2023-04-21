The local police official, Stephen Duifstein, explained that the gold pieces and valuables arrived Monday evening by air at Toronto airport and were then placed in a logistics warehouse, until their disappearance was noticed later.

“The container that contained these valuable pieces was stolen using illegal means inside the storage site,” Duifstein told reporters.

The police official did not give any clarification about the method of theft or whether there were suspects in the case.

He told reporters that “our investigators are looking into all hypotheses,” describing what happened as “very rare” and pointing out that this did not affect air traffic in the province or in Canada at all.

The local newspaper “Toronto Sun” reported that the theft involved more than 1.6 tons of gold, which exceeds the value of twenty million dollars that the authorities talked about.