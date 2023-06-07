This year, four scientists will receive the ‘Dutch version of the Nobel Prize’ from the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research (NWO). Joyeeta Gupta, Toby Kiers, Bram Nauta and Corien Prins each receive 1.5 million euros. The professors are free to decide how they spend this, as long as the money is used to ‘promote science’.

#Millions #dollars #Dutch #scientists #pioneering #work