Car companies have been gearing up for maximum sales during the festive season. Companies will want to compensate the loss due to lockdown in this festive season. Talk about Renault, the company is giving millions of rupees benefits on its cars. If you want to bring a new car home this Diwali then you have a good chance. Let’s know how much discount is being given on which car of Renault.

Renault triber

On purchasing in October, the company is giving an advantage of up to Rs 39,000 on its popular car Renault Tribe. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a corporate bonus of Rs 9000. However, a loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000 is being given only on the RXE variant.

Renault kwid

If you buy the Renault Kwid in October, you can save up to Rs 49,000. The company is giving cash of Rs 15,000 and exchange discount of Rs 15,000 on this car. Also, a loyalty benefit of Rs 10,000 is also being given on this car.

Renault duster

An exchange benefit of about 25,000 rupees is being given on this cool car of the company. Also, a loyalty benefit of Rs 20,000 is also available on this car. A corporate discount of Rs 30,000 is also being given for purchasing this car in the festive season. Not only this, with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, you can get a total discount of one lakh rupees this month.

Tata is also offering discounts

Before the festive season, car companies are offering discounts on their cars to entice customers. If you talk about Tata, then the company is offering discounts on Harrier besides Nexon, Tigor, Altroz, Tiago. Tata’s flagship Harrier is getting a bumper discount. Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 on its top models XZ +, XZA + and Dark Edition, while other variants can get discounts of up to Rs 65,000.

