Home World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

It is a frightening scenario: millions of people could die as pathogens become increasingly resistant to antibiotics.

London – Millions of deaths due to antibiotics? The question of whether almost 40 million people worldwide could die in the near future because pathogens are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics is a concern for scientists in Great Britain. A study suggests that the resistance of many pathogens to the drug could cause more than 39 million deaths worldwide by 2050.

Cross-country study: Antibiotic resistance will cause millions of deaths in the future

In addition, another 169 million deaths could be linked to antibiotic-resistant germs. These alarming results were presented by the authors of a comprehensive study published on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in the British journalThe Lancet“ was published.

The number of deaths in which multi-resistant germs play a role could rise from 4.71 million to 8.22 million. (Archive image) © Armin Weigel/dpa

Antibiotics are only effective against bacteria. They are ineffective against viral infections, which include most colds, but are often prescribed. Experts have therefore been warning for some time about increasing bacterial resistance to antibiotics due to excessive or unnecessary use.

The study was enormous in size. Data from more than 520 million patients from 204 countries and territories were analyzed between 1990 and 2021. In this way, the development of antibiotic resistance was examined and a forecast for the years up to 2050 was made. Another study recently revealed that corona vaccinations saved 1.6 million people from death.

Every year, 1.91 million people worldwide could die from antibiotic-resistant germs

From 1990 to 2021, more than a million people worldwide died each year due to antibiotic resistance. Older people were particularly affected: the number of deaths among people over 70 years of age increased by 80 percent during this period. In contrast, the mortality rate among children under five years of age fell by more than 50 percent, which the researchers attributed mainly to improved infection prevention and control in infants and young children.

The researchers predict that deaths due to antibiotic resistance will continue to increase overall in the coming decades: By 2050, 1.91 million people worldwide could die each year from antibiotic-resistant germs, which would correspond to an increase of more than 67 percent compared to 2021. Antibiotic resistance could play a role in 8.22 million deaths per year. That would even be an increase of 74.5 percent. A 24-year-old recently lost a race against time because the only antibiotic alternative was banned.

More energy in everyday life: These ten foods make you fit and alert View photo gallery

Antibiotics: Good news for South Asia and Southern Africa

However, the researchers do not see a bleak outlook for all regions of the world. Improved infection treatment and better access to antibiotics could also prevent 92 million deaths worldwide between 2025 and 2050, particularly in South Asia and southern Africa.

IPPEN.MEDIA asked the antibiotic expert and senior physician at the Forchheim-Fränkische Schweiz clinic, Dr. Rüdiger Clemenz, for a statement on the study, but has not yet received a response. (cgsc with dpa)