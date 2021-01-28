Despite outbreaks in northeast China and Beijing’s recommendations to avoid unnecessary trips for the holidays, the ‘chunyun’ -the 40-day period during which the Chinese return to their homes for the New year moonr- started this Thursday with 1,150 million planned trips.

Of course, the latest official forecasts are 60% lower than those of 2019 -the last lunar New Year without a pandemic in between- and 20% lower than those of 2020, which was the one that registered the least displacements in five years when it took place during the first weeks of the initial outbreak of covid in China.

He ‘chunyun’ (“spring transportation” in Chinese) is, for many rural migrants in the country’s big cities, the only time of the year in which to reunite with their families in their places of origin and, given that China has 1,400 million inhabitants, it is considered the largest human migration that occurs annually in the world.

Currently China lives a series of sprouts, concentrated mainly in rural areas and in the northeast of the country, which have caused the count of daily infections to exceed one hundred on numerous occasions since the middle of the month, something that has not happened since July 2020.

And the vaccination campaign, with 22 million of “high risk” people inoculated, he is still far from his goal of 50 million before the lunar New Year.

Travel restrictions

Although these figures are tiny compared to those recorded in many other countries where the pandemic continues to hit hard, the Government fears that an increase in infections resulting from travel and family gatherings during this holiday season smash months of good management of the pandemic and economic recovery.

Beijing has announced A series of measures with a view to discouraging travel during the main holiday season of the year. Although the authorities insist that it’s not mandatory stay in the city where you reside, strict limitations they have made many think twice before traveling.

Those who want to go to rural areas must provide a negative coronavirus test. Photo: Bloomberg

Those who want to go to rural areas must contribute a negative test of coronavirus carried out seven days before the trip and, on arrival, they will have to undergo fourteen days of quarantine already tested for covid every seven days, a period during which they can leave home with “adequate protection measures”, but not participate in meetings.

In the case of the inhabitants of areas considered to be of medium risk (currently there are 76 in the whole country) or high (9), directly, they will not be able to travel to their places of origin.

These rules will be active for the duration of the ‘chunyun’, which will end on March 8.

Fear of outbreaks in the field

The objective is to avoid outbreaks in rural areas, where the official press speaks of the “different mindset” of its 600 million inhabitants by ensuring that many of them are “little collaborators” and they are “indifferent” to the contagion prevention measures.

In recent weeks, social networks and the media have echoed images such as that of an old man from a district on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang (capital of the northern province of Hebei, one of the most affected by the recent outbreaks) who they tied to a tree for going out to buy cigarettes despite confinement.

Hangzhou railway station this Thursday. Photo: AFP

Similar situations occurred last year as that of another rural inhabitant who was tied to a column by a co-worker after refusing to wear a mask or that of employees of anti-covid programs who slapped a group of people who had gathered to play ‘mahjong’, one of the most popular board games in the country .

However, in some areas the authorities have also received criticism, such as in the case of Tonghua (northeast), where the local government issued a public apology after many of its more than half a million confined inhabitants complained on social networks of what they did not have access to enough food.

New year at home

Beijing’s campaign to avoid part of the travel has not only the punishment part but also one of incentives: in the capital, where one of the districts is confined by sprouts, there will be shopping vouchers or packages of Mobile data to those who attend the request of the authorities not to move during the ‘chunyun’.

In other areas of the country, state-owned companies are offering bonuses and other bonuses to employees who choose not to travel.

More than 80% of users of the popular online travel agency Ctrip prefer not to move to another province during this holiday season, and the number of searches for ways to celebrate the lunar New Year without leaving the city of residence has risen by one. 260%, according to data from the company itself.

The state press published this Thursday photos of train stations, usually full of travelers on these dates, with few tails and many free seats.

Initiatives such as the elimination of change or cancellation costs for airline tickets during the 40 days of the ‘chunyun’ have also helped, causing the prices of air travel to fall to the minimum of the last five years.

For Mimi Ji, a young worker in the education sector in Shanghai, her company does not let her travel to see her family because they live in the northern province of Hebei, one of the most affected by the latest outbreaks.

“Now Hebei is fatal because of the covid, so I do not want to go back because there are many people who want to go home and, when you travel, there are risks. It is better not to travel,” he explains.

However, many Chinese give in to the desire to see the family despite the risks of contagion, since on many occasions the holiday period of the lunar New Year is the only one in which they can meet each year.

Wang, an employee of the Beijing services sector, is one of those who has not changed his plans and, in fact, he attends Efe by phone while traveling by train to his native Anhui, a province located in the southern half of the country in the that the situation is less serious than in the north.

His arrival at the family home, where he plans to stay a month, does not worry him. What does worry him is his return to Beijing, where the authorities announce increasingly strict measures to prevent outbreaks like those registered in the capital between December and January.

Travel abroad prohibited

But it is not just about visiting the families left in the home villages in the countryside. Historically, many Chinese have used the holidays to go sightseeing.

In fact, some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world are on the doorstep of China.

In 2019, for example, the Chinese traveled extensively to numerous parts of Asia, with countries such as Japan and Thailand among some of the most popular destinations.

According to Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency, seven million Chinese tourists were expected to travel abroad during the Spring Festival in 2019.

Japan received a staggering 723,617 visitors from China in February 2019 alone.

But when Covid-19 hit last year, these numbers saw a drastic decline. Some Chinese tourists were able to leave China last year before the closures were imposed, but this year there will be no chance of that.

With information from EFE and BBC News

ap