According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, confidence is falling especially among people under 35 years old. The organization attributes this to ‘disinformation, declining confidence in expertise and political polarization’. UNICEF calls on countries to catch up and ensure that children still receive their missed injections.

UNICEF conducted research in 55 countries, and confidence in vaccines has declined in 52 of them. Before the corona pandemic, 91 percent in the Netherlands had confidence in the usefulness of vaccinations. That is now 70.4 percent. Confidence has fallen even more in only 12 countries.