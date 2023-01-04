More than two years after the gassing of more than 15 million minks, these animals can be bred again in Denmark. Resistance to the breeding programs is growing.

Denmark was the world’s largest producer of mink fur, but the corona virus put an end to that. At the end of 2020, panic struck after the discovery of a corona mutation on a mink farm. Twelve people turned out to be infected with it. Experts warned that it may have consequences for the effectiveness of corona vaccines. The Danish government then took a drastic measure: all minks had to be killed.

Soon after this huge operation, it turned out that the decision had been taken on illegal grounds. The animals were only allowed to be culled in areas around locations where the infections had been detected. The mink scandal eventually led to the fall of the government led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Corona test for humans and animals

The ban on mink farming expired on January 1. Health experts state that the risk to public health is limited. However, from now on a mandatory corona test applies to both animals and staff. The chances are small that millions of minks will again be kept in cages for their expensive pelts. Only 1 percent (14 companies) of mink farmers applied for compensation for temporarily suspending their production. They restarted their activities and have so far imported about 10,000 minks from Iceland, Norway, Spain, Poland and Finland.

There is great resistance to lifting the breeding ban. The demand for furs has been falling for years, many fashion houses have long since stopped using animal fur in their collections. Former breeders believe that the time to breed minks en masse is over. Breeding programs have been banned in the Netherlands since 2021.

Fur-free Europe

Animal welfare organizations are also protesting against the lifting of the Danish breeding ban. Eighty-five animal rights clubs, united in the Eurogroup for Animals, collected with the European citizens' initiative Fur Free Europe about 1.2 million signatures in 7 months. The goal is a fur-free Europe by banning the breeding of animals for their skins and the sale of fur. The signatures will be presented to the European Commission in Brussels. Since it has more than 1 million signatures, the EC is obliged to consider the initiative proposal.

