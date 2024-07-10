Home page World

Single mother Madalena Zongo cannot register her one-month-old son Gabriel because she does not have a birth certificate. This means that the child has many future prospects. © Kristin Palitza/dpa

Africa is the youngest continent. But half of all babies and young children south of the Sahara do not have a birth certificate. And therefore no legal identity.

Luanda – It is almost unthinkable in Germany that a baby does not receive a birth certificate. In many African countries, however, it is common practice: according to the UN children’s agency Unicef, only every second child under the age of five is officially registered in sub-Saharan Africa. This has serious consequences for education, health care, employment prospects and human rights.

Africa, with its approximately 1.3 billion people, is considered the continent with the youngest population. One in three people in the 46 countries south of the Sahara is between 10 and 24 years old. At the same time, the region’s population is growing the fastest in the world. According to UN projections, 2.1 billion people will live here by 2050 – many millions of them without legal identity.

Ethiopia and Somalia are the worst affected: according to Unicef, only three percent of all children under five have a birth certificate. In Zambia, only 14 percent are registered, while in Tanzania, Angola and Chad only about one in four babies has a birth certificate. In Uganda and South Sudan, only about one in three children has this important document.

“A birth certificate gives a child a legal existence, an official name, a nationality, a livelihood. Without birth registration, they are disadvantaged from the beginning of life,” says Amandine Bollinger, UNICEF’s head of child protection in Angola.

Difficulties with banks, jobs, elections

The first consequence is often that a baby without a birth certificate does not receive vaccinations, says Bollinger. A bad start in life. Children – and later adults – without a legal identity cannot prove who they are or how old they are. They cannot open a bank account, exercise their right to vote, acquire property, receive an inheritance or apply for a job in the legal labor market. They are not protected from human trafficking or child marriage and are in danger of being abused as child soldiers.

There are many reasons for the low birth registration rate: in Africa, births mainly take place at home, often in remote rural areas. Many parents do not have the necessary documents to apply for a birth certificate. In some cases, men deny paternity or are not present. In addition, many mothers do not even know that their baby needs to be registered due to low levels of education.

“A child who is not registered is a non-existent child”

Anyone who does not have an ID card does not appear in any statistics. Djanina Baptista, the head gynecologist at the Cajueiro Hospital in Angola’s capital Luanda, sums up the consequences: “A child that is not registered is a child that does not exist. It is not in the system.” Her staff tries to educate expectant mothers about the importance of birth certificates, says Baptista, but in an overcrowded hospital with overworked staff, this is only possible to a limited extent.

Mothers who give birth at the Cajueiro Hospital are lucky. It is Angola’s only state hospital with an integrated birth registration office. 25 other registration offices in hospitals were closed during the corona pandemic and have not yet reopened. However, newborns can only be registered at the Cajueiro Hospital during certain times: on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Those who give birth at other times will find the doors locked.

Claudia Lopes gave birth to a son there a few hours ago and is waiting to be released. The 22-year-old had never heard that there was an option to apply for a birth certificate for little Lucas. She did not have her own documents or those of her father with her. “But now that I know about it, I will come back and do it,” says the young mother.

Claudia Lopes gave birth to her son Lucas a few hours ago in the Cajueiro Hospital. The 22-year-old had never heard that it was possible to apply for a birth certificate for little Lucas. © Kristin Palitza/dpa

Without the parents’ birth certificate there is little hope of registering the child

But even when parents are informed about the importance of a birth certificate, many face major bureaucratic hurdles. Madalena Zongo is a 17-year-old single mother who lives in Luanda’s low-income district of Grafanil. She cannot register her one-month-old son Gabriel because she herself does not have a birth certificate and her baby’s father has disappeared. Zongo’s parents do not have valid documents either, she says. This means there is little hope that baby Gabriel will ever be registered. “It’s a vicious circle. If babies are not registered at birth, their chances of catching up later in life are minimal,” says Bollinger.

Zongo is worried because she knows from her own experience that not having a birth certificate can block many opportunities in life. She herself had difficulty getting accepted into a school. At the age of eleven, she finally got into the first grade. After the third grade, at the age of 13, she dropped out of school. “It was just too difficult to ask for admission every year. I gave up,” she says.

Millions of people without birth certificates in Africa cause poverty and destroy prospects – reasons that drive irregular migration to Europe. But even those who make it to Europe face the same hurdle: without identification documents, they cannot prove their identity. “This reduces their chances of applying for asylum. Or they feel forced to adopt a false or fake identity,” explains Bollinger.

In the German debate, irregular migrants are often accused of deliberately throwing away their passports while fleeing. In fact, many of them do not have any identification documents at all. dpa