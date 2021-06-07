More than eight million rubles were stolen from Roscosmos, intended to send American astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS). The fact of abuse was revealed by the anti-corruption investigation of the Investigative Committee, Izvestia reports.

According to the investigation, the heads of the company “Center for the technical re-equipment of the space flight control service” (TSC) and the rocket and space corporation “Energia” through subcontractors withdrew the funds of the state contract.

A law enforcement source told Izvestia that the contractor, the Center for Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities (TSENKI), was supposed to carry out work on the delivery of astronauts to the ISS. He entrusted some of the tasks to the Central Heating Center, but he did the work fictitiously, which made it possible to steal over eight million rubles.

According to the newspaper, former top managers of RSC Energia, Oleg Volkov and Nikolai Cherlenyak, who are hiding from Russian justice abroad, may be involved in the fraud. In addition, the defendants in the criminal case are the former director of the research company TSC Vasily Ikomasov and his deputy Eduard Rodich-Semencha.

The investigation qualifies the act as theft on an especially large scale, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy. Roscosmom stated that the state corporation provides comprehensive support in the investigation, but did not comment on what kind of development was entrusted to the contractor TsENKI and whether it related to sending the Americans to the ISS.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia opened a criminal case against the general director of the subsidiary of Roscosmos Research Institute of Precision Instruments Alexander Lyukhin. He is suspected of abuse of office, because he appointed his girlfriend, who had no proper education, to a high post.