Dhe British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his tax returns for the past three years. The financial circumstances of the conservative politician, who is married to an Indian billionaire’s daughter, are often the subject of speculation and polemics against the 42-year-old.

According to the documents that have now been released, his earnings from April 2019 to March 2022 amounted to £4.7 million (about 5.3 million euros). Sunak paid a total of more than a million pounds in taxes for this. Capital gains accounted for the largest proportion of his income. These totaled up to £1.6 million in a single tax year.

However, Sunak’s earnings are likely to be overshadowed by those of his wife. The couple made headlines last year when it was revealed that Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty benefited from a special legal status that allowed her to pay taxes in India instead of the UK.

At the time, she held a 0.9 percent stake in software company Infosys, which is estimated to be worth more than £500 million, according to the BBC, saving an estimated million in UK taxes. Sunak was finance minister at the time. His wife has now given up the special status.





