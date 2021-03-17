A fire broke out during the night on the Bosch premises in Wernau, Baden-Württemberg. It spread to several buildings, the damage could amount to millions.

As the fire fighters were running out of water on site, a line was laid to the nearby Neckar. Image: dpa

E.in a major fire in a hall on the premises of Bosch Thermotechnik in Wernau near Esslingen in Baden-Württemberg caused damage amounting to millions. It was “about several million euros,” said a police spokesman in Reutlingen. The fire in the originally affected production hall also affected other buildings in the large company complex.

The whole building burned when the emergency services arrived on Wednesday night, said a police spokesman. At first there was no evidence of injuries. There are no people in the building at night.

Even early on Wednesday morning – about two hours after the fire brigade was alerted – the hall was still on fire. The photos show how a thick cloud of smoke, illuminated by the flames, rises over the site. The fire brigade went on a large-scale operation with 50 vehicles and more than 180 emergency services. The police were also deployed with numerous forces, and a police helicopter was also on site at times.

According to a police spokesman, the fire water on site was running low. A spokesman for the fire brigade said that a line had been laid from the Neckar, about a kilometer away, and the water supply was in place. The cause of fire was unclear for the moment.