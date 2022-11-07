Twitter would have violated the privacy of millions of Dutch app users for years. That is what the Data Protection Netherlands Foundation (SDBN) claims, which is therefore filing a mass claim with the company.

According to SDBN, thousands of apps, such as Wordfeud, Buienradar and various dating apps, have illegally exchanged personal data in recent years with the advertising platform MoPub, which until recently was owned by Twitter. For example, Twitter and its advertising platform MoPub in the Netherlands gained access to the user data of more than 30,000 free apps on smartphones and tablets between 2013 and 2021.

Many Dutch people used these free apps. However, according to SDBN, the question is to what extent these were really free, because “consumers paid with their privacy”. According to the foundation, they have not given permission for this.

‘Illegal activities’

According to the chairman of the foundation Anouk Ruhaak, it is clear that the privacy of the users has been violated. “As a society we have to show that this is unacceptable and that these illegal practices should not pay. In particular, the nature and scale of this breach is staggering. It happened behind the scenes for years.” See also Relief debate: This is how the energy aid should come

SDBN estimates that approximately 11 million users, including children, have become “victims of this illegal trade in personal data”. Because, according to the foundation, they cannot compete individually against a large company such as Twitter, it is now demanding compensation on behalf of the users. According to SDBN, Dutch judges imposed fees of 250 to 2500 euros per person in individual comparable cases.

If Twitter is not prepared to accommodate the users, SDBN will file a lawsuit. App users who feel duped can report to the foundation and do not have to pay to participate in the case. With those notifications, SDBN hopes to convince the judge that Twitter has acted illegally with MoPub.