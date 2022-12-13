Everything has a price, but for the petromonarchies the price is not a problem. The same week that the sixth edition of the International Award for Anti-Corruption Excellence was held in Doha, named after the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, ‘Qatargate’ broke out in Brussels. While in the Gulf seven organizations and individuals received this award in recognition of “their work to combat corruption and preserve the rule of law”, in the heart of Europe the Belgian Police uncovered a plot to buy wills by the Qataris .

The scandal in Brussels has ended so far with the arrest of the vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, and the indictment of three other people on the accusation of having accepted bribes in the form of money and gifts in exchange for influencing political decisions and economics in the European Parliament. From Doha they want to give an idyllic image to the world, especially during the 29 days of the World Cup, and in that showcase there is no space, for example, for accusations about the working conditions of migrants who worked day and night for the World Cup event to take place. I could celebrate on time. In recent years, Qatar has been adopting reforms as criticism has grown, such as the complaint of forced labor to the International Labor Organization, and now the interventions of MEPs and other officials who praised these labor reforms instead of condemning the situation are analyzed from the workers.

From Qatar they defend that they are victims of “a media campaign”, in the words of the emir, which seeks to give a negative image of the country. A campaign based on manipulations or ‘fake news’ for which neighbors such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia are blamed, which from 2017 to 2021 also imposed a strict blockade on some Qataris who, according to what was uncovered in Brussels, would resort to its financial muscle to blunt criticism.

internal silence



The Gulf countries are gold cages run by clans that, thanks to gas and oil, extend their network of interests throughout the world. From the West, the violation of human rights is censored, the situation of women and the LGTBI collective, the regime of semi-slavery of migrants from Asia… But when money comes into play, they look the other way, especially if it is about from allied governments such as the UAE or Saudi Arabia.

Within the petromonarchies “most cases of high-level official corruption or embezzlement are handled quietly and without ceremony. The officials involved typically resign or leave their posts suddenly, with limited media coverage. Rumors circulate, but they are rarely confirmed, and investigations almost never result in prosecution, fines or imprisonment,” explain experts Tarik Yousef and Robert Beschel, in a recent article from the Brookings Doha think tank.

In this general framework of opacity, Qatar’s decision to arrest its Economy Minister, Ali Sharif al-Emadi, for questioning on alleged crimes, including misuse of public funds and abuse of power, came as a surprise a few months ago. Al-Emadi lost his position and was also removed from the board of the Qatar National Ship.

vote buying



At the recent delivery of the international anti-corruption prize in Doha, the emir was accompanied by Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, another of the international bodies suspected of giving in to the millions of the Gulf during the process of designating Qatar as the headquarters of the World. After a decade of investigations, in 2020 for the first time the United States Department of Justice revealed that representatives of Russia and Qatar bribed FIFA officials to ensure the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 competitions. US prosecutors concluded that there was “ vote buying” and in the case of Qatar they pointed to three South American officials responsible for receiving payments from the emirate, as reported by ‘The New York Times’. They are the Argentine Julio Grondona, who died in 2014, the Paraguayan Nicolás Leoz, who died in 2019 while under house arrest, and the Brazilian Ricardo Teixeira, who is still in his country where there is no extradition agreement with the United States.

The scandal is now shaking the EU, one of the neuralgic points where the different lobbies that seek to influence decision-making operate. “This type of practice is common on the part of different national pressure groups and I believe that the difference between what Qatar has done and what other countries do is minimal or does not exist,” say sources close to Parliament consulted, who do not hide their surprise by the police operation.