The cold wave triggered electricity prices again in January. It is a frequent phenomenon since 1997, when the Popular Party government introduced the marginalist method of setting prices, which had been claiming the oligopoly of electricity companies. In this method, inspired by the neoliberal school in force in several European countries, the price of all energy is determined by the last one that enters the market, which is the most expensive. The cheapest energies (hydro and nuclear) are used first with facilities already amortized. In winter, since wind and photovoltaic power are scarcely available, natural gas is used, which is more expensive and which coincidentally at critical times is usually especially expensive.

Keep reading