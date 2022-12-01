Millionaires crashed. He had a championship with excellent moments, he was admired for his game, he earned all the praise, he won the Colombia Cup, he was applauded by rival courts, but all that splendor did not end with the team’s true objective, which was to win the star. and not even reach the final.

The technician Alberto Gamero He came out to the press conference with his head held high, and said that it was a good year, once again defending his process. But the reality is that the team disappointed in the final stretch, in which it was unable to reach the final. Reasons for this failure in 2022.

the slump

Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

There was a moment in the championship when Millonarios was solid, he played well, almost always, he showed superiority in the League, but there was also a moment when he stopped being superior. His rivals caught up with him. They learned to shut themselves up in Bogotá, to counterattack him at speed, to make him uncomfortable. Gamero defended until the end that they were never inferior, not even when they lost, but the team was losing strength and depth. And the rivals kind of learned to attack him, to cover the exit, to interrupt to despair. The team was almost left out of the finals, due to a general downturn, and in Group A they had no authority, as was thought. No, he suffered, it cost him. And the last game was confused, erratic, uncomfortable.

He couldn’t in the classics

Santa Fe vs. Millionaires in El Campín. See also Lyles makes the Bolt, Tamberi gives himself the final Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

In the general balance of the Millonarios campaign is that in the final homer he could not make a difference against Santa Fe, in two games in Bogotá that ended tied. Those points lost at home, whether at home or away, ended up costing them a place in the final. In the recent classic, he was not the usual Millionaires, he did not have the authority of almost always. Gamero took refuge in the poor state of the field. But the certainty is that the team got tangled up, lost its clarity, its depth, and could not resolve the victory it needed. Pereira, the finalist, won all three of his home games. There he made a difference.

single comedown

It is no secret that there were players who had a very high level, and that led Millonarios to ride a large part of the League at the top, and that when that level of those players fell, the team felt the blow. There are cases like Daniel Ruiz and Andrés Gómez, so many times figures, young players full of talent, but who went into a slump or intermittently, the reason is that the team’s engines ceased to exist. Gamero always supported them, he gambled with them, because they were key, but his performance was not the same in the final part of the championship.

And the scorer?

Luis Carlos Ruiz scored the first goal for Millonarios. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

If one looks at the scorers table, one finds that Pereira, finalist, has a lethal striker like Leonardo Castro, with 14 goals. Medellín, the other finalist, has Cambindo, with 10. Äguilas had Marco Pérez. Millionaires lacked a scorer. His best scorer was Gómez, with 7.And Luis Carlos Ruiz? The reference area did not have the expected level. He scored 5. Without a scorer, the job becomes more difficult. And this is not a new problem.

Punctual errors and absences

The first Millonarios celebration against Jaguares: Andrés Llinás scored. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

This Millionaires who looked at times too, had several results against or goals against due to specific errors. The most recent, the failure of Llinás in the classic. The goalkeeper Montero had a strange downturn in which he was giving away goals. To this are added the absences, the injuries, the suspensions, at the time those called up to the National Team, the absence of Juan Pablo Vargas in this final stretch, by calling up Costa Rica…

Millionaires says goodbye with the title of the Copa Colombia, with the quota for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, with moments of the highest level, but leaves without the longed-for final, without the longed-for star.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

