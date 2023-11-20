Millonarios will seek to retain the title of Colombia Cup champion on Thursday, in the final against Atlético Nacional in Medellín. The first leg, which was played on November 15 in Bogotá, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Those led by Alberto Gamero will close the definition of the title as visitors, with the idea of ​​maintaining the crown they obtained last year, by defeating Junior de Barranquilla in the final.

Millonarios had planned to travel to Medellín on Wednesday to prepare for the match, taking into account the Dimayor regulations, which require visiting clubs to be at the game venue the day before.

Furthermore, because it is a final, there is an official press conference the day before, which requires the presence of the coach and the team captain.

However, there is a circumstance that could disrupt all of Millonarios’ plans: the announced taxi drivers’ strike called for this Wednesday in Bogotá. The leader of that union, Hugo Ospina, announced that they will block the route to the airport again.

I respectfully suggest that on November 22 you postpone or cancel your flights, because the strike will be indefinite and of great magnitude.

We continue with the doors of dialogue open!

For this reason, at Millonarios they study the possibility of anticipating this to avoid problems. The team would travel to Medellín this Tuesday, one day before the protest announced by the taxi drivers. The version was confirmed to EL TIEMPO by club sources.

For this match, Gamero will once again be able to count on two team leaders who were not in the first leg: goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, who are with their respective teams.

Juan Pablo Vargas celebrates his double against Alianza Petrolera. Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

On the other hand, midfielder Steven Vega will be left out of the final, who had been sent off in the semifinal against Cúcuta Deportivo, but was enabled by the call of Montero and Vargas.

