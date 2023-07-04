Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Millionaires "won" Nacional again: striking popularity ranking

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 4, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires "won" Nacional again: striking popularity ranking

Andrés Llinás and Dorlan Pabón

Millionaires vs. National Athletic.

Photo:

Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

Millionaires vs. National Athletic.

Millonarios ‘gloats’ at the top of America after the title against Atlético Nacional.

Millionaires continue to party. Despite the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana, the Bogotá team continues to accumulate reasons to celebrate after their League title against Atlético Nacional. And the rankings seem to help him.

See also  MX League | Latest news of rumors and signings towards the Opening 2022: Lara, Fulgencio, Marchesín, Mateus and more

That long-awaited title of the 16th star made social networks explode for that moment that was marked for history. And it is that a recent study of the portal ‘Sports and Finance’ determined that Millionaires was the third team with the most interaction on Facebookin June, being surpassed only by América from Mexico and Flamengo from Brazil.

(You can read: Egan Bernal, sanctioned in the Tour de France: the details of the Colombian’s punishment).

Millionaires ‘won again’ to Nacional

Champion millionaires and Alejandro Guerra

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno. TIME and Efe

According to the report, in June Millionaires reported a total of 2.22 million interactions on the social network Facebookbeing close to the 2.62 of Flamengo and 2.54 million of the Mexican America.

In the ranking of interactions, the ambassador institution surpassed historical clubs such as Corinthians, Palmeiras, Inter Miami, River Plate, Sao Paulo and Tigres.

On the other hand, National Athletic It was also included in this ranking and occupied the tenth position, with 1.51 million interactions, managing to be above Alianza Lima, Cruz Azul, Botafogo, Santos, Internacional and Gremio.

See also  Daniel Cataño does not rest: Ibagué authorities go to the dressing room for him, video

(Keep reading: ‘Real Madrid asked’: they reveal which player from the Colombian National Team is interested in Spain).

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

Tags:
Recommended

