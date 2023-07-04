Millionaires “won” Nacional again: striking popularity ranking

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. National Athletic.
Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.
Millionaires vs. National Athletic.
Millonarios ‘gloats’ at the top of America after the title against Atlético Nacional.
Millionaires continue to party. Despite the elimination in the Copa Sudamericana, the Bogotá team continues to accumulate reasons to celebrate after their League title against Atlético Nacional. And the rankings seem to help him.
That long-awaited title of the 16th star made social networks explode for that moment that was marked for history. And it is that a recent study of the portal ‘Sports and Finance’ determined that Millionaires was the third team with the most interaction on Facebookin June, being surpassed only by América from Mexico and Flamengo from Brazil.
Millionaires ‘won again’ to Nacional
According to the report, in June Millionaires reported a total of 2.22 million interactions on the social network Facebookbeing close to the 2.62 of Flamengo and 2.54 million of the Mexican America.
In the ranking of interactions, the ambassador institution surpassed historical clubs such as Corinthians, Palmeiras, Inter Miami, River Plate, Sao Paulo and Tigres.
On the other hand, National Athletic It was also included in this ranking and occupied the tenth position, with 1.51 million interactions, managing to be above Alianza Lima, Cruz Azul, Botafogo, Santos, Internacional and Gremio.
*With Soccer
