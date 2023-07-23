Millionaires, without brilliance or forcefulness, tie with Pereira on his return to El Campín

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millos vs. Pereira.
Cesar Melgarejo, TIME.
Millionaires did not have an idea left over. The champion accumulates two games and two draws in the new tournament.
28 days later, the champion was unable to celebrate at home. With a shirt puffed up with pride after having survived the drama of their current League title, Millonarios returned to El Campín tonight to play their first home game in the second semester tournament. And, contrary to what the more than 20,000 fans who arrived at the stadium expected, he could not do it with a victory. In the midst of his inability to generate clear options, Millonarios ended up drawing goalless against Deportivo Pereira.
Tomorrow, around 9 am, the Millionaires squad will travel to Illinois (United States) to play a sui generis friendly against Crystal Palace, from England, who beat Watford 2-1 this Saturday, in another warm-up match.
The champion’s return to the League will be on Saturday, July 29, during his visit to Alianza Petrolera, which drew yesterday against Pasto, in the only game he has played in the League this semester.
#Millonarios #brilliance #forcefulness #tie #Pereira #return #Campín
