In practice, the Colombian championship starts again from scratch this Saturday. And Millonarios, who once again had a good round-robin phase, goes out again in search of an elusive target since December 2017, a new star. The challenge of eight games, six of the semifinal home run and two of a hypothetical final, begins at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, against Independiente Medellín (8 pm, with signal from Win Sports +).

There is an obligation. The story of Millonarios demands a League title from Alberto Gamero, its coach, after three and a half years of work. He already achieved one of the Cup. And the samarium knows it: he has, like the fans, his heart in his hand.

“Since I became Millionaires, I have the responsibility of becoming champion. I am not going to hide the previous tournaments: we were already in a final with Tolima and we lost it, last year we were at one point ”, Gamero told VBar Caracol.

Alberto Gamero, Millionaires technician. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

“I bet on a title. Everyone does it, but Millionaires always have to be fighting tournaments, playing international tournaments, having players in the National Team and promoting players for sale, ”he added.

Gamero, again, has to deal with many casualties

All these obligations, except for the league title, have already been fulfilled by Gamero. Some of them even become an additional challenge. From time to time, the coach has had to reinvent his team to try to meet the objectives. He has lost players at key moments of the campaigns, due to calls to national teams. And this time it happened again: Óscar Cortés, the new jewel of the minor divisions, will be tomorrow at Colombia’s debut in the U-20 World Cup, against Israel.

Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Participation in the Copa Libertadores, first, and then in the South American has made Gamero have to manage the payroll to try to respond on all fronts. Together with their rival this Saturday, Medellín, they are the Colombian teams that have played the most official matches this year: 27 (in the case of Millos, two from Libertadores, three from Sudamericana and 20 from the League). And crossed in the home run, they will have two international games: on Tuesday, against Peñarol at El Campín, and on June 6, as a visitor, against América Mineiro.

That effort is making a dent in the payroll and for the start of home runs, Millonarios does not have three important players, two starters (Daniel Cataño and Larry Vásquez) and one, a substitute, but with many minutes (Juan Carlos Pereira). In addition, its scorer, Leonardo Castro, author of nine goals, traveled to Medellín, but physically touched.

Gamero, however, does not neglect either of the two fronts. In the South American he has good options to advance. “We cannot say that we are focused on a tournament. You have to play them both, it was expected that this was going to happen ”, explained Gamero. “We must not neglect anything, we put together a squad to fight it. We are reviewing player uploads,” he added.

Millionaires have had to change things about their game due to all these circumstances. Without Cortés, they no longer have as much strength on the wings, which had already diminished with the departure of Daniel Ruiz and Carlos Gómez at the beginning of the year. So, he has lost possession and touch, but he has gained, and a lot, in effectiveness (see graph).

Millionaires is one of the teams that finishes the least, but it is the most effective in the League. Photo: Infographic WEATHER

The loss, at least initially, of Cataño for the home run makes Gamero think. But without him, they have also achieved results: four wins, three draws and a single loss. The obligation is different: that all the good that has been done is finally reflected in a title.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

