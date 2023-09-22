A goal of Andrés Llinasin the 98th minute, with a header, meant the victory suffered and three necessary points for Millonarios against Huila, on date 13 of Colombian soccer.

The blue team had the intention of resolving the match very quickly, and that is why from the first moment they launched their fierce attacks, they were able to score in a cross into the area that almost ended in a Huilense own goal. Then, Before 10 minutes of play, there was an accurate header from Juan Pablo Vargas and goalkeeper Figueroa saved in a spectacular way.

Millonarios did not slow down, they maintained their frenetic pace, getting closer to the goal. And he found it in another aerial ball, a corner kick and again Vargas appeared in the area, with a great jump, to surprise the defense and the goalkeeper who this time could not even move before the central defender’s header. The blue team celebrated, after 23 minutes they were excited about the victory and the three points.

Photo: See also This is how Millionaires played: Juan Pablo Vargas had a remarkable night Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

But Huila had his things well kept. And he launched a lethal attack, with a great pass from Vinicius to Faber Gil, who was brought down in the area by Bertel. The referee declared the maximum penalty. It was Vinicius, the clearest player of the visit, who stood in front of the ball and scored to tie the game at 1-1, 33 minutes into the game.



It was a hard blow for those led by Alberto Gamero, who, however, did not give up and went in search of another goal that would put them ahead. They had it, like a great opportunity wasted by Juan Carlos Pereira, who with the goal at his disposal sent the ball over the goal.

In the second half there were no big opportunities, but Llinás appeared, with time running out, to score the goal for the 2-1 victory.

SPORTS

More sports news